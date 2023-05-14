Sports

Josh Harris Finalized Purchase of the Washington Commanders

Published on May 14, 2023

NFL: NOV 20 Commanders at Texans

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

SALE IS FINAL!

Josh Harris finalized his purchase of the Washington Commanders, ending Dan Snyder’s 24-year run as owner. Source tells @FOS Harris’ group is paying $6.05B — the highest worldwide purchase price for a sports franchise.

Among those involved in the group led by Josh Harris:

Josh Harris

Mitchell Rales

David Blitzer

Magic Johnson

Mark Ein

Lee Ainslie

Eric Holoman

Michael Li

Mitchell Morgan & family

Santo Domingo family

Michael Sapir

Eric Schmidt

Andy Snyder

READ MORE:

