SALE IS FINAL!
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!
Josh Harris finalized his purchase of the Washington Commanders, ending Dan Snyder’s 24-year run as owner. Source tells @FOS Harris’ group is paying $6.05B — the highest worldwide purchase price for a sports franchise.
Among those involved in the group led by Josh Harris:
Josh Harris
Mitchell Rales
David Blitzer
Magic Johnson
Mark Ein
Lee Ainslie
Eric Holoman
Michael Li
Mitchell Morgan & family
Santo Domingo family
Michael Sapir
Eric Schmidt
Andy Snyder
Also See: Washington Commanders 2023 Schedule: How Many Wins Will They Get?
READ MORE:
- Washington Commanders 2023 Schedule: How Many Wins Will They Get?
- Josh Harris Finalized Purchase of the Washington Commanders
- CIAA To Donate $70K In School Supplies To Baltimore City & Baltimore County Schools
- Lamar Jackson To Address The Media For The First Time Since Signing His Record Setting Contract
- Watch: HBO’s Three-Part Docuseries ‘Angel City’ Follows The Story Of The Football Club’s First Season
- Drake Seeks Rare LeBron James Trading Card Worth Millions In New Netflix Series
- The Highest-Paid Players In The NFL Are Black Quarterbacks
- Brittney Griner On Playing Abroad: “I’m Never Going Overseas To Play Again Unless I’m Representing My Country At The Olympics”
- Morgan State University To Become First HBCU To Offer Division I Wrestling
- Jalen Rose Fires Back At Phil Jackson Over Anti Black Lives Matter Remarks: “Stop Watching Forever”
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Josh Harris Finalized Purchase of the Washington Commanders was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)
-
Chris Brown & Crew Allegedly Fight Usher at Las Vegas Birthday Party
-
Photos of Ice Spice Mom Surface The Internet, Twitter Reacts!
-
Da Brat And Jesseca Dupart Chose A White Sperm Donor, And Here’s Why
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
From De Niro to Heffner: Oldest Celebrity Men to Have Newborn Babies!
-
Jamie Foxx is out of the hospital and recuperating, his daughter confirms