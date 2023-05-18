Lala Anthony took to Instagram to show off her latest hair style and it’s safe to say that we’re in love!
Taking to the platform, the actress and TV personality gave us major hair envy when she donned a deep strawberry blonde wig with loose curls that we wore parted down the middle to frame her gorgeous face. Her outfit matched her hair perfectly as she rocked a two piece grey look featuring a mock neck crop top and matching leggings that fit her like a glove and showed off her killer curves.
She rocked minimal makeup on her face and served face and body as she posed for her 13.3 million Instagram followers while spending time outdoors for an impromptu IG photoshoot.
The beauty shared her new tresses on Instagram, simply captioning the post with two emois and tagging her hairstylist to let her new hair speak for itself. Check it out below.
Lala Anthony Gives Us Hair Envy With New Strawberry Blonde Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
