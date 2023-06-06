PONTE VERDRA BEACH, FL.— The PGA Tour and LIV Golf will merge. The deal will see the end of pending litigation.
The Saudi-backed LIV Golf disrupted the golf world by offering big paydays to lure golfers like Phil Mickelson away from the PGA Tour. The PGA responded by revoking the tour cards of golfers who competed in LIV Golf. The once-rivals will now combine into a new, yet-to-be-named company.
The agreement also includes the DP World Tour, known as the European PGA Tour. The three groups will create a fair and objective process for any players that want to re-apply for membership with the PGA Tour or DP World Tour after the 2023 season.
The post LIV Golf, PGA Tour To Merge appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy’s Mobile News.
LIV Golf, PGA Tour To Merge was originally published on wibc.com
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Singer DaniLeigh Hit With DUI Charge, Victim Suffers Spine Injury After Being Dragged On Moped
-
Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)
-
Megan Thee Stallion Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku Amid Pardi Fontaine Breakup Rumors, Twitter Hilariously Heartbroken
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
Report: Kyrie Irving is Asking LeBron James to Leave Lakers, Join Him in Dallas
-
Nicki Minaj Gives Us A Photo Dump... Of Her DUMP [Photos]
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)