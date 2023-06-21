Podcasts

Side Effects of Daring To Be Different (with Durand Bernarr) | Small Doses Podcast

Published on June 21, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Side Effects of Daring To Be Different (with Durand Bernarr) Amanda Seales Small Doses

Source: Urban One Podcast Network / Urban One

Singer and performer Durand Bernarr joins us this week to explore what it means to show in the music industry and life as your authentic self – even if you’re like no one else.

Your favorite truth teller, comedian, Amanda Seales, is dropping gems with, “Small Doses,” a weekly podcast that brings you potent truths for everyday use.

 

Side Effects of Daring To Be Different (with Durand Bernarr) | Small Doses Podcast  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Close