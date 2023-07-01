Chloë Bailey shut down Instagram over the weekend when she posed for a series of photos in honor of her 25th birthday donning an all white look that was everything!
The entertainer shared the photo set on Instagram with the caption, “ima cancer, body built like a dancer #twentyfine”
Check out the stylish look below.
Chloë Bailey Celebrates Her Birthday With A Stunning Instagram Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Moriah Mills Issues Revenge Porn & Extortion Threats Against Zion Williamson, Twitter Calls Foul
-
Queens Get The Money: Meet NYC Booty Banging Adult Star Moriah Mills [PHOTOS]
-
DC Young Fly Says God & His Children Are Keeping Him Positive In Wake Of Jacky Oh’s Passing
-
Now Casting: Married At First Sight Season 18 in Chicago [APPLY HERE]
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Nicki Minaj Gives Us A Photo Dump... Of Her DUMP [Photos]
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
Tyler, The Creator's Cutest Dog Contest [ENTER HERE]