Ayesha Curry Sells Wine Brand for $20M: “We Dedicate Its Future To Fearless Women”

They say the rich get richer and that’s no more true than in the Curry family. Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry and his sister, Sydel Curry Lee have a little more change in their pocketbooks than they did last week. They just sold their wine brand, Domaine Curry, for a reported $20M.

The Currys sold the brand to Prisoner Wine Company which offers reds, whites and rosés under the Saldo, Prisoner, Blindfold, and Unshackled brands. Their wine is a full-bodied red.

Ayesha posted on her Instagram account, “Domaine Curry is excited to officially be part of The Prisoner Wine Company family. Domaine Curry was created to honor and celebrate the strong women in our family and we dedicate its future to fearless women from all walks of life. We hope you’ll join us on this incredible journey and follow along @domainecurrywine for new vintages and releases coming soon .”

Ayesha and Sydel developed the wine in 2018.

The Prisoner brand has weathered some controversy over its incarceration-themed brand names. Last year, they announced they’d be slightly rebranding and contributing to bail and incarceration reform projects with NBA player Moe Harkness and the New York Liberty, who sponsored the first charitable bail fund in New York that covers the entire city.

“We have increased our investment in education, behavioral change, and hiring practices to create greater representation, access to opportunities, and fair treatment for all at The Prisoner Wine Company and within the wine industry,” they said per their website.

Ayesha Curry is currently also supporting her husband’s latest venture. His new documentary Stephen Curry: Underrated directed by Ryan Coogler, is coming to Apple TV+ and just released its first trailer.

Watch more on Ayesha and Sydel’s wine venture below:

