Whether you’re siding with the “mothas” or rooting with the conservatives of the world, everyone has seemed to form an opinion on the viral controversy surrounding Keke Palmer and her (ex?) boyfriend/baby daddy, Darius Daulton — also known as Darius Jackson, and, more infamously, “Keke’s BD.”

Well, you already know Amanda had a lot to say

Thankfully she saved just enough of her opinion to share with listeners of The Amanda Seales Show. She and co-host JeremiahLikeTheBible spent a few minutes rehashing the basics of the situation before our girl got all the way real by bringing Darius’ brother into the mix: her former Insecure castmate Sarunas J. Jackson.

“I just think it’s so tacky, and [Darius is] no different than his tacky brother,” Amanda boldly scoffed, following up on her verbal attack by adding, “[Sarunas] had the nerve to open his tacky mouth-trap on Twitter in 2019 to come and disparage me about something he had nothing to do with.” She gave her slick-talk the ultimate seal — every pun intended! — by calling them both “two cornballs in a pod.” Ouch!

Watch the full clip of Amanda and JeremiahLikeTheBible discussing the “Keke BD” drama below:

The post Amanda Seales Show: Darius Daulton And Brother Sarunas J. Jackson Are “Two Cornballs In A Pod” appeared first on Black America Web.

