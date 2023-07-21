Nostalgic Vibes: Watch ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ To Celebrate Robin Williams Birthday

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Time sure does fly. It is crazy to believe the classic comedic film, Mrs. Doubtfire celebrates 30 years this year. As the years go by, the cult classic still manages to bring viewers joy and laughter. Robin Williams was born today (July 21) and stars in the film alongside Mara Wilson from Matilda, Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan, Lisa Jakub and Matthew Lawerence. Be sure to take it back with Mrs. Doubtfire and stream in honor of Williams’ birthday.

The story follows the father, played by Robin Williams, after his divorce. He goes to great lengths to disguise himself as a female housekeeper to spend more time with his kids. The Chris Columbus-directed movie premiered in theaters Nov. 24, 1993. Columbus has directed many films like the popular holiday movie Home Alone starring Macaulay Culkin and The Harry Potter series from J.K. Rowlings children’s novels.

Mrs. Doubtfire awarded Robin Williams Best Actor at The Golden Globes. The film was awarded another Golden Globe award for Best Motion Picture in a musical or comedy. The dramedy also took home an academy award at The Oscars for Best Makeup, which isn’t unbelievable since it showcases Robin Williams’s stellar transformation throughout the film.

The movie grossed $441.3 million on a $25 million budget becoming the second highest grossing film of 1993 worldwide. The film received mixed reviews, but ultimately it became an instant classic being placed at 67th in the American Film Institute’s “AFI’s 100 Years… 100 Laughs” list and 40th on Bravo’s “100 Funniest Movies of All Time.”

The late Robin Williams has helped produce some cult classics over the years including Mrs. Doubtfire. His undeniable knack for comedy makes all of the films he’s been involved in that much more entertaining.

Fans shared their love for the film and even attempted their own cosplay as Mrs. Doubtfire.

We found a few deleted scenes from the movie featuring the couple’s nosy neighbor Gloria.

The movie features its’ fair share of classic scenes like the Mrs. Doubtfire cleaning scene featuring Aerosmith’s “Dude (Looks Like A Lady)” where Mrs. Doubtfire is seen dancing and prancing around with a vacuum.

Another favorite is the scene where the social worker makes a surprise visit to Daniel’s, played by Robin Williams, home.

We would be remised if we did not share our love and admiration for this fan favorite. It is the perfect film to watch to honor Robin’s genius onscreen talents. And, thank you Mr. Williams for Mrs. Doubtfire. The movie is available to stream on Hulu.

