Ari Lennox Celebrates 7 Months Of Sobriety

R&B Songstress and DMV native Ari Lennox has the warmed the hearts of many with her real and raw lyrics on love and heartbreak. Her opening up and being so related has drawn many closer to her not only as an artist but as a person. Tuesday, Lennox opened up to her supporters via Ingram about her 7 months of sobriety.

She writes in IG caption:

7 months sober. That’s a lot of sober flights. A lot of sober conversations. A lot of facing things raw and head on. Honestly I don’t know what will happen when I reach a year sober. Don’t know if sobriety is forever or not but I can’t imagine going back to how things were. Passing out in the airport or having my emotions more heightened than needed smh shit was bad. I feel more in control of my emotions. More stable. More happy. More alert. More safe. More accepting of things I can’t control and more responsible with things I can. I have less anxiety socially and when I’m ready to go, I go. I recognize my threshold with things and implement boundaries. I don’t find interest in partying anymore :/ maybe I’m changing and that’s deeper than alcohol. I like doing chill sweet things. I’m a chill bitch I realized. Accepting help and realizing I’m not the best traveler on my own has been a game changer. So now I have help and that helps. Having help is ok. I like waking up with no hangover or embarrassment. I like waking up with no night terrors and panic attacks from liquor. I’m so raw feeling everything in this world and my coping mechanisms are only healthier now. It’s nice to remember events as they are happening. It’s nice to be present. Sobriety is a very present experience. Also I ain’t have no ass in long over a year. Just casually communicating this to the universe. But yea sure there’s the fantasy of wanting to escape all the intense stress of the world with alcohol cause boy does it work temporarily. But there’s the moment the liquor stops numbing and you’re chasing that feeling to no avail and you wake to see the problems of life still there ❤️ so anyway anybody out there also sober? What have you learned on your journey? Love you all so much.