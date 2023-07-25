Luke Combs Calls Out DJ Khaled to a Golf Match

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Luke Combs has taken the world by storm with his soulful tunes and captivating performances. However, he’s not just a one-dimensional artist. Beyond the stage, Combs is also an avid golfer, and recently, he was seen honing his swing right before a sold-out concert. But that’s not all; the talented singer has thrown down the gauntlet for a golf match against none other than the renowned DJ Khaled.

Before taking the stage at the massive Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, Luke Combs was spotted working on his golf swing inside the colossal venue. He used a practice net on the stage to hit several shots, displaying his love for the game and his dedication to improvement. Combs even shared a video on Twitter, where he showcased his golf skills, making it a unique way to prepare for an evening of musical brilliance.

In his tweet, Combs also extended a playful invitation to DJ Khaled, igniting excitement among fans for a potential golf match between the two stars. Combs is no stranger to the sport, often spending quality time on the golf course with his family. His passion for the game has even taken him to iconic locations like the 17th hole at the Players Championship, where he took on the challenge of the infamous island green.

DJ Khaled is no stranger to golf either. Known for his energetic persona and hit songs, he frequently shares videos of himself on the golf course. Recently, he played at Liberty National in New Jersey, showcasing his love for the sport.

Upon receiving Combs’ golf challenge, DJ Khaled was quick to respond, posting on his Instagram: “@LukeCombs bless up yeah, we got to get it in on the course, LETS GO GOLFING, LETS GOLF @WeTheBest.” It appears that the stage is set for an exciting showdown between the two artists, and fans eagerly await the spectacle.

Who would you have winning this match?!

