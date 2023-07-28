93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Blue Ivy is in her Barbie era courtesy of her superstar parents, Beyoncé and Jay Z, and we can’t say that we blame them.

According to Hello Magazine, the Grammy Award winning pre-teen has quite a unique Barbie doll collection that we certainly can not find in any store.

The magazine recently reported that the 11 year old received an exclusive, jaw-dropping Barbie doll 10 years ago on her first birthday from her millionare parents during her princess-themed, lavish one year old birthday bash held in New York. While the party was certainly fit for a princess, the gifts were just as lavish, with Blue receiving a diamond-encrusted, one-of-a-kind Barbie with an estimated value of $80,000.

The extravagant doll was adorned with 160 sparkling diamonds embedded in white gold and is reportedly truly was a present fit for the heiress of none other than Beyoncé and Jay Z.

“Blue Ivy’s unique Barbie doll isn’t the only figurine to have made the news. Last year, a Barbie doll modeled on Queen Elizabeth II, created by Mattel in celebration of her 96th birthday and 70th year on the throne, also grabbed headlines. Our analysis revealed the doll was bedecked in replicas of over $83M worth of royal jewelry,” diamond expert Steven Stone to the magazine.

But that’s not all, Blue’s lavish first birthday party was certainly an extravagant affair and was complete with $77K worth of pink and white roses and a £1,500 birthday cake – in addition to the expensive Barbie doll.

The couple also spent $25K on toys and accessories for all of Blue’s guests.

It looks like Blue’s first birthday was the place to be and certainly the party of the decade!

Beauties, what do you think about Beyoncé and Jay Z gifting their first born daughter a Barbie doll worth $80,000?! We’d definitely like to see it because we already know it’s everything and more!

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Once Gifted Blue Ivy An $80k Barbie was originally published on hellobeautiful.com