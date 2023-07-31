Listen Live
Celebrity News

Drake Brings Out Kevin Durant During DC Stop Of “It’s All A Blur Tour”

Published on July 31, 2023

BHM Campaign Featuring Kevin Durant

Source: Nike / BHM Campaign Featuring Kevin Durant

As Drake continues his “It’s All A Blur Tour” all the stars continue to come out to enjoy the show! During his stop in DC, Drake brought out NBA Champion, All-Star and DMV native Kevin Durant.

 

