Drake Brings Out Kevin Durant During DC Stop Of “It’s All A Blur Tour”

As Drake continues his “It’s All A Blur Tour” all the stars continue to come out to enjoy the show! During his stop in DC, Drake brought out NBA Champion, All-Star and DMV native Kevin Durant.

