Nicki Minaj is the victim of yet another swatting incident.
According to reports by TMZ, the “Barbie World” rapper is the latest in a long line of Los Angeles swatting incidents involving celebrities.
Police spoke to Nicki after arriving and reports state that she was not pleased to see the Sheriff’s deputies at her home again.
TMZ reports that the L.A. County Sheriff Deputies rolled with lights and sirens to Nicki’s house in the San Fernando Valley Saturday afternoon after a person called 911 claiming someone was shot at the house.
This is not the first time cops have gone to Nicki’s home after a swatting call. Last month that cops were called after a false 911 child abuse claim.
At this time, it is unclear why someone keeps targeting Nicki, however, police are investigating.
Ice Spice Speaks On Her Relationship With “Coach” Drake & “Queen” Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Announces New Album ‘Pink Friday 2’ Will Arrive In November
All Hail The Queen: Nicki Minaj’s Insane Run Of Verses In 2019
Nicki Minaj Victim Of Another Swatting Incident was originally published on 92q.com
