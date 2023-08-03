Listen Live
Reality TV Stars

Joseline Hernandez Slapped With TWO MORE Felony Charges in Big Lex Fight

Published on August 3, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Joseline's Cabaret

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Well, it looks like the hits (no pun intended) keep coming for Joseline Hernandez.

TMZ reports that the self-proclaimed “Puerto Rican Princess” was slapped with two more felony charges Thursday. The charges stem from her massive brawl with fellow Zeus Network personality Big Lex backstage at the Floyd Mayweather fight in June.

Hernandez appeared emotionless during her arraignment, where she was charged with 2 counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.

She was previously charged with resisting officers with violence and a number of misdemeanors when she was initially booked.

Due to the new charges, Hernandez had to be taken into custody at a Florida jail and booked. This is, in part, to prevent her lawyers from finding potential legal loopholes. However, it is unlikely that she’ll spend much of the day in jail.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty on all charges, and she’s due back in court next week.

Joseline Hernandez Slapped With TWO MORE Felony Charges in Big Lex Fight  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close