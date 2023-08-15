Cordae Talks New Single ‘Make Up Your Mind’ with Young Jas

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Cordae is back and leaning into a different sound with his latest release. And while many artists are hesitant to sway from the style that their fans have grown accustomed to, Cordae caught up with Young Jas to explain overcoming that feeling and why, ultimately, you’ve gotta throw caution to the wind and try something new in order to grow as an artist.

Check out the interview below.

