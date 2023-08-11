Maryland First Responders Head To Hawaii To Assist With Maui Wildfires

Members from Montgomery County’s Urban Search and Rescue Maryland Task Force One are en route to assist with the destructive wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer, MD-TF1 is among the 28 search and rescue teams mobilizing for the island.
Reports indicate that the Maui wildfires have claimed the lives of 55 people, with the potential for the death toll to rise further. A large number of residents hurriedly evacuated to escape the advancing flames. It has been confirmed that the emergency management records do not indicate the activation of warning sirens before the devastating wildfire engulfed the town of Lahaina.
The fire, fueled by dry summer conditions and powerful winds from a passing hurricane, ignited on Tuesday, catching Maui by surprise. The blaze swiftly consumed the dry vegetation blanketing the island before engulfing homes and anything in its path.
