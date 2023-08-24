A lawsuit filed by the family of the late Dwayne Haskins includes some heartbreaking and disturbing allegations.
Listen To The Donnie Simpson Show Monday – Friday 3pm-7pm
Per a report from the Associated Press, the estate of the former NFL quarterback reached an agreement on a “partial settlement” in their “lawsuit against the driver, the owner and the broker of the dump truck that struck and killed Haskins.”
For more on this story, click here
Also See:
Lawsuit Shows Dwayne Haskins Was Drugged In Blackmail Conspiracy Before His Death
Why is Dwayne Haskins so disrespected?
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
New Details Emerge In The Death Of Former Washington Football Player Dwayne Haskins was originally published on mymajicdc.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
REPORT: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child
-
Watch This: Usher & Keke Troll The Hell Out Of Her Baby Daddy, Social Media Approves
-
Controversy Over ‘Blind Side’ Validity Leads To Social Media Oddly Turning On… Sandra Bullock?
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Drake Confronts Male Fan For Wrestling With Woman Who Caught His Sweaty Towel, Social Media Clowns His Gross Groupie Behavior
-
19 Sexy Pictures Of Paula Patton (PHOTOS)