6 Things We Learned From The RHOA Season 15 Reunion Teaser

Bravo dropped the RHOA Season 15 reunion teaser. And the tea is piping hot. As another steamy Real Housewives of Atlanta season comes to a close, we would expect nothing less.

Taped on July 27, the Bravo reunion special is highly anticipated. Airing amid tell-all interviews with Carlos King and former and current RHOA cast members, the upcoming special provides another opportunity to “get the record straight.”

The new RHOA reunion set is welcoming and inviting. There are pillows on the floor, bamboo furniture, and a blue and gold gong in the back. The video shows host Andy Cohen using the gong at least once during the taping.

The new teaser opens with breaking news, literally, when Cohen appears to be reading a print publication titled SHE News. RHOA castmates are skimming the papers as well. Sheree Whitfield may be in the news business.

The clips that follow provide a quick view of what to expect and have fans, like me, ready to indulge in the coming weeks. Here are a five things we learned from the Bravo Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion preview.

1. The best sex Marlo Hampton had was from a Gemini.

Fans are wondering who this is/was. Is Marlo planning to share more?

2. Sheree is finally giving out SHE By Sheree duffels.

While the fashion designer claims to have given out samples before, the reunion special will show the gift exchanges on camera.

3. There are printed text messages of conversations on display between Drew Sidora and Ty Young.

The teaser video shows what appear to be alleged text messages between the two friends. Drew also admits to spending time with Ty.

4. Kandi says that Sheree put “shots” in her face.

The clip of this heated exchange was short, but all audiences needed to see. Critics continue to allege that Sheree has had plastic surgery. We’ve have to wait and see what she says in response.

4. Drew’s husband, Ralph Pittman, tells Andy Cohen he sees a chance of reconciliation with his wife.

“Of course, I love my wife,” he says in response to Andy’s question about the couple’s status. Shortly after Ralph’s declaration, the teaser shows the couple fighting and Drew emotionally walking off set.

5. Kenya calls Marlo Hampton Hampton “Mrs. Roper” from Three’s Company. And we can’t unhear it.

In the short exchange on the teaser, Marlo nods her head after Kenya’s shady comment. She is wearing a couture gown from the Fall/Winter 2022/2023 collection of Georges Hobeika and her hair in a pulled-back style. The dress does remind you of a kaftan or house dress – this may be where Kenya’s comment is derived.

6. The Real Housewives SLAYED.

While shade may be thrown on, secrets may be revealed, and insults may be shouted, every housewife will look good while doing it. The reunion theme appears to be teal, blue, gold, and silver. And they understood the assignment.

See the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion teaser here. Part 1 of The RHOA Season 15 reunion airs Sunday, Sept. 3.

6 Things We Learned From The RHOA Season 15 Reunion Teaser was originally published on hellobeautiful.com