93.9 WKYS
Listen Live
Photos

Trump Goes to Fulton County Jail; Mugshot Taken

Published on August 24, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Mug Shot of Donald Trump

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Fulton County Jail / Fulton County Jail

Atlanta, Ga. — The mugshot of former President Trump has been released.

It was taken Thursday night during the booking process at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail. Trump was charged for his alleged efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election.

This was the fourth criminal case brought against the ex-president this year.

He was released on a $200,000 bond.

Also See:

After Being Booked, Trump Disingenuously Invokes Stacey Abrams’ Name For ‘Doing The Same Thing’

Trump Mugshot Released, Former President Surrenders To Authorities

Donald Trump Indicted In Georgia Election Interference Case, Must Turn Himself In By Aug. 25
10 photos

Trump Goes to Fulton County Jail; Mugshot Taken  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close