Atlanta, Ga. — The mugshot of former President Trump has been released.
It was taken Thursday night during the booking process at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail. Trump was charged for his alleged efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election.
This was the fourth criminal case brought against the ex-president this year.
He was released on a $200,000 bond.
Also See:
After Being Booked, Trump Disingenuously Invokes Stacey Abrams’ Name For ‘Doing The Same Thing’
Trump Mugshot Released, Former President Surrenders To Authorities
Trump Goes to Fulton County Jail; Mugshot Taken was originally published on wibc.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
REPORT: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child
-
Watch This: Usher & Keke Troll The Hell Out Of Her Baby Daddy, Social Media Approves
-
Controversy Over ‘Blind Side’ Validity Leads To Social Media Oddly Turning On… Sandra Bullock?
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Drake Confronts Male Fan For Wrestling With Woman Who Caught His Sweaty Towel, Social Media Clowns His Gross Groupie Behavior
-
19 Sexy Pictures Of Paula Patton (PHOTOS)