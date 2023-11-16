Thanksgiving Prep Tips with New Soul Kitchen’s Chef Jernard [LISTEN]

With the holidays underway and Thanksgiving just around the corner, it’s time to begin prepping! Celebrity Chef Jernard of New Soul Kitchen (on Cleo TV) is helping the Rickey Smiley Morning Show family out with tips for your next big dinner.
Mashed Potatoes
Chef Jernard implores listeners to add flavor to your mashed potatoes (sour cream, butter, etc.), but to not over mash them!
“Don’t beat them up where they become runny…we want our mashed potatoes to have some stiffness to it.” -Chef Jernard
Macaroni and Cheese
Ensure you are not simply mixing cheese and pasta. A well-made béchamel sauce is necessary for a Chef Jernard-approved mac and cheese. Rickey suggests stirring your dish half-way through baking. You can even switch up your pasta noodles to truly marry the cheese with the macaroni.
“We can switch up from getting and elbow pasta and get cavatappi pasta.” -Chef Jernard
Guest List
Start making your guest list today! Avoid unwanted extra guests to ensure that everyone can enjoy more than enough food.
Catch Chef Jernard on Tom Joyner’s 2024 Fantastic Voyage Cruise! For the sixth year in a row, he and his chef friends are taking over the kitchen. If you want to experience his food, be sure to book your room stay!
MORE: Book Your Cabin Now For The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
