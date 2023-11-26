Listen Live
PROBLEM CHILDD’S TOP 5 FOR THE WEEK OF (NOV 26, 2023)

Published on November 26, 2023

Yes sir, it’s that time again!

Just in case you missed it, here are Problem Child’s “Top 5 For The Week”. You can download these tracks on any music streaming platform or wherever you get your music from!

 

Jack Harlow – Loving On Me

Drake – Rich Baby Daddy (Feat. SZA & Sexyy Red)

Rod Wave – Great Gatsby

Gucci Mane – There I Go (Feat. J Cole & Mike Will Made-it)

Drake – First Persons Shooter (Feat. J Cole) 

