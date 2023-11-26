PROBLEM CHILDD’S TOP 5 FOR THE WEEK OF (NOV 26, 2023)

Yes sir, it’s that time again!
Just in case you missed it, here are Problem Child’s “Top 5 For The Week”. You can download these tracks on any music streaming platform or wherever you get your music from!
Jack Harlow – Loving On Me
Drake – Rich Baby Daddy (Feat. SZA & Sexyy Red)
Rod Wave – Great Gatsby
Gucci Mane – There I Go (Feat. J Cole & Mike Will Made-it)
Drake – First Persons Shooter (Feat. J Cole)
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
Snoop Dogg Sends Social Media Ablaze After Declaring He’s Giving Up Smoking
-
Doja Cat Claps Back At Blackface Accusations, X Users React
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Thanksgiving Mac & Cheese’s Most Viral Moments
-
Turkey Taboos: 10 Things You Should Never Do At Thanksgiving
-
Marlon Wayans Talks Journey Of Accepting Transgender Son, Social Media Salutes