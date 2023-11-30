Listen Live
FBI Agent Was A Carjacking Victim In Washington, D.C., Highlighting Rising Crime Trend

Carjacking rates have doubled from over 400 last year to over 900 in 2023.

Published on November 30, 2023

Crime scene police lights

An FBI agent was a victim of a carjacking in Washington, D.C., highlighting the rising crime trend in the Nation’s Capital. From last year to now, carjacking reports have doubled and the city has issued warnings to citizens and visitors alike.

As reported by Fox 5 DC, an employee of the FBI was the victim of an armed carjacking Wednesday (November 29) afternoon according to reports. The crime happened around 3:45 local time in the city’s Northeast section. The victim says they were approached by a pair of armed assailants who took the vehicle via gunpoint before speeding off. The vehicle was located less than a mile away in the city’s Southwest section.

The two suspects, who both appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s, were seen on camera footage and a citywide search is on for the pair. The FBI and the Metropolitan Police Department are both conducting a search, and a $10,000 reward has been announced for the capture of the suspects.

The same evening of the carjacking incident, the D.C. Council held a Public Safety Committee hearing to address the rise of violent crimes across the city and the ACT Now bill aimed at extending policing procedures and eliminating open-air drug markets among other tactics.

Photo: Getty

