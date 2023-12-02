The Argument of the Decade “Who had the best music scene?”

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Which generation had the best music?

This is the all-time argument when it comes to music, I think most will say, their generation had the best sound, the best recording artists, and storytellers. But, who had heat, when it came to hits in the music world? Now, I may be biased when I say this but the 90s and 2000s had the best music to date. I mean think about it, it’s 2023 and we are still running major hits from the 90s and 2000s from Boys II Men to Lil Wayne. Granted the 80s broke a lot of barriers.

So, of course, we have to pay homage to artists such as Michael Jackson, Prince, and Run-D.M.C. just to name a few who impacted the music scene at a pivotal moment in time – yes there are plenty more too many to name.

So, who had the best generation of music – well, according to a YouGovAmerica poll the 1970s and 1980s had the best decade for music with 21% and 22% of votes. Before the era of technology – those born in the 70s and 80s had to obtain their music source from the TV, or radio. As I previously stated in just the 80s, the music scene was at an all-time high across all genres. Each genre had at least 10 recording artists making bangers that will still vibe out today!

Now, what you listen to is what you listen to but, If I was to go through your playlist I’m pretty sure I’d find a few hit from the eras stated above…and yes today’s music scene has evolved – there are people out there who can just listen to techo-house, which is nothing but a beat and maybe a sample on a loop – NO WORDS AT ALL!

So, I like to ask you this – which generation had the best era for music? Let me know below!