Problem Child’s Top 5 For The Week [Dec 10, 2023]

Yes, Sir, it’s that time again!

If you missed it, here’s Problem Childd’s Top 5 For The Week. Check out the list and add them to your Apple or Spotify playlist.

1. Nicki Minaj – Needle FT. Drake

2. Drake – You Broke My Heart

3. Tee Grizzley – Loop Hole FT. 21 Savage

4. Moneybagg Yo – Motion God

5. Sexyy Red – BOW BOW BOW (F* My Baby Daddy)

You can download these tracks on Spotify, Apple Music, Sound Could, or wherever you get your music from…Who will be on the list next week?