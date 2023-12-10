Problem Child’s Top 5 For The Week [Dec 10, 2023]

Yes, Sir, it’s that time again!
If you missed it, here’s Problem Childd’s Top 5 For The Week. Check out the list and add them to your Apple or Spotify playlist.
1. Nicki Minaj – Needle FT. Drake
2. Drake – You Broke My Heart
3. Tee Grizzley – Loop Hole FT. 21 Savage
4. Moneybagg Yo – Motion God
5. Sexyy Red – BOW BOW BOW (F* My Baby Daddy)
You can download these tracks on Spotify, Apple Music, Sound Could, or wherever you get your music from…Who will be on the list next week?
