Listen Live
Music

Problem Child’s Top 5 For The Week [Dec 10, 2023]

Who Made Problem's List?

Published on December 10, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

Yes, Sir, it’s that time again!

If you missed it, here’s Problem Childd’s Top 5 For The Week. Check out the list and add them to your Apple or Spotify playlist.

1. Nicki Minaj – Needle FT. Drake

2. Drake – You Broke My Heart

3. Tee Grizzley – Loop Hole FT. 21 Savage 

4. Moneybagg Yo – Motion God

5. Sexyy Red – BOW BOW BOW (F* My Baby Daddy) 

You can download these tracks on Spotify, Apple Music, Sound Could, or wherever you get your music from…Who will be on the list next week?

RELATED TAGS

New Music Monday problem child top 5

More from 93.9 WKYS

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close