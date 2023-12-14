93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

As the holidays are rolling in fast, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart have a collection of wines that will be perfect for the gifting season. Via the pair’s ongoing partnership with the 19 Crimes brand, the company has a Snoop Cali Collection and a Snoop & Martha 2-Pack that will take some of the fuss out of shopping for your loved ones who are fans of good wine.

19 Crimes, owned by Treasury Wine Estates, is a brand out of Australia that partnered with Snoop Dogg for the Cali Collection, which was the first time the company sourced grapes from California. The Cali Collection is a quartet of wines using the iconic 19 Crimes design and features a stern Snoop D-O-Double-G on the front.

The Cali Collection is made up of Snoop Cali Red, which is a blend of red grapes, Snoop Cali Blanc, a sauvignon blanc, Snoop Cali Rosé, which blends grenache and zinfandel grapes, and Snoop Cali Gold, a sparkling selection. The bottles retail for just $15 each, save for the Cali Gold, which is priced at $18.

The Snoop & Martha 2-Pack pairs Snoop Cali Red with Martha’s Chard, a chardonnay. With this one-two combination, you can satisfy both red and white wine drinkers in one set, which retails for $30. Fans of the brand should also know about the living labels of the bottles but we won’t spoil the fun for gift-givers.

We can vouch for the brand as they’re among our favorite wines to enjoy, and the price point is quite approachable.

To scoop up your own 19 Crimes wines for the holidays, we suggest you head over to their website here and get to shopping.

Happy Holidays!

Photo: 19 Crimes

19 Crimes Rolls Out Snoop Cali Collection & Snoop & Martha 2-Pack For The Holidays was originally published on cassiuslife.com