Holiday Gift Guide: Beauty Products They’ll Love

Time is winding down and you’re almost to the finish line. Let’s finish up strong! Beauty products are the perfect gift for under the tree. Who wouldn’t love to open a new makeup set with simmering shades, pink brushes, or body creams so delightful you’ll want to cuddle yourself? Luckily for you, these beauty gifts can still be purchased in-store.

Keep scrolling to see this year’s best beauty gifts.

Glow Recipe Dewy Skin Goals Kit- $62

With a name like Glow Recipe, this popular skincare brand is known for its tried and true formulas as well as its approach to clean beauty with planet-positive prpducts. Treat your skin to a mouth-watering watermelon-infused trio of products that address skin concerns like large pores, and dry and dull skin. 31 women tried this Glow Recipe skin regimen and 100% showed a significant reduction in the appearance of pore size. Included in this holiday set is a full-size Dew Drops Serum, PHA+ AHA Toner, and travel-size moisturizer for smooth-, glowing-looking skin.

Ho Ho Cocoa Nail Polish Set- $22

There are a few staple nail polishes every woman should have in her arsenal, just in case. This Ho Ho Cocoa Nail Polish Set by Nails.Inc includes four must-have colors in a festive holiday gift set with holiday-friendly names like Feeling Merry (soft pink), Oh Hey Holidays (mauve), Festive Feels – (burgundy shimmer) and Show Your Sparkle (gold glitter). All polishes are 100% vegan, Cruelty-free, and 21 Free.

54 Thrones Cloud Barrier Repair Cloud Body Cream with Peptides + Hyaluronic Acid – $36

Replenish your skin with a body cream so softening it feels like you’re on a cloud. With ingredients like peptides, resurrection plant, and hyaluronic acid, this body cream will repair your skin’s moisture barrier, as promised. The website states, “The peptides and sodium hyaluronate work hard to increase collagen production and draw in moisture. The resurrection plant, a miracle plant from southern Africa, instantly improves dry, damaged skin. Restore your skin barrier while smelling like rich, warm vanilla and honey.”

Sephora Collection 8-Piece Face and Eye Brush Set- $30

Originally priced at $49, this Sephora brush set is sitting pretty in pink on sale at $30. That’s a steal for an eight-piece set that includes your major makeup hitters. In this set, you’ll find brushes for: Foundation (3.78″), Powder (3.78″), Blush (3.78″), Contour (3.78″), Concealer (3.78″), Shadow (3.78″), Crease (3.78″), and Brow (2.68″).

Sephora Intense Lip Plumpers Set- $16

Pamper your pout with Sephora’s Intense Lip Plumpers Set in this mini gloss set. These ready-to-gift glosses are the perfect size for your bag while providing plumping power in pigments that look good on all skin tones. This set features a limited-edition cherry red making it perfect for your holiday dinner. Originally priced at $26, the fab trio is on sale for $16.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Lightwork V: I Am Palette For Eyes And Face – $125

You are the visuals. This eyeshadow packs megawatts of shine and drama, darling. Black-owned, Danessa Myricks Beauty is a go-to brand for stylists who are looking for top-notch vegan beauty products and shades that work our melanin. This 18-shade palette isn’t just pretty, it’s magic. With color-shifting combinations, and packing featuring “I am” affirmations, it’s a must-have.

Fashion Fair Lip Teaser – $27

Channel your 90s diva in Fashion Fair‘s Supreme Brown lip gloss. This long-lasting gloss rolls on like butter with a volumizing effect. Add the Fashion Fair lip liner for a precise lip.

Holiday Gift Guide: Beauty Products They’ll Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com