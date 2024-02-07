Save The Date: Join Us For WKYS 93.9’s 2nd Annual Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch

For Women’s History Month, WKYS 93.9 is excited to celebrate the amazing Women of The DMV (DC, Maryland and Virginia)! Join us for our 2nd Annual Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch!
Sunday March 24th
Bethesda Theater
7719 Wisconsin Avenue
Bethesda, MD 20814
We’ll have an open and honest conversation with panelist plus performances from a few of your favorite artists who will be announced soon! Join us live in-person and stay tuned for tickets. Checkout last year’s Bruch recap and more in the videos below:
Also See:
Alex Vaughn Talks With Chey Parker At WKYS’ Inaugural Women’s Empowerment Brunch
Laya Talks With Chey Parker At WKYS’ Inaugural Women’s Empowerment Brunch
GoGo Morrow Talks With Chey Parker At WKYS’ Inaugural Women’s Empowerment Brunch
WKYS 93.9 Women’s Empowerment Brunch Recap [Photos & Videos]
