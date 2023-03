WKYS 93.9 Women’s Empowerment Brunch [Photos & Videos]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

WKYS 93.9 closed out Women’s History Month 2023 with a bang! We had an amazing celebration with the amazing Women of The DMV (DC, Maryland and Virginia) at our Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch!

We had an open and honest conversation about being a woman in the entertainment industry, cancel culture and the journeys of our panelist; Alex Vaughn, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Keyonna Jones and Yetunde Sapp hosted by Dominique Da Diva and Chey Parker. Plus the audience enjoyed performances by GoGo Morrow and Laya. We also had an emotional presentation of a special lifetime achievement award for radio legend Angie Ange! Checkout the photos below…