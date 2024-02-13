LO Down: Did Beyoncé Steal Usher’s Super Bowl Shine?

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII was legendary to say the least! While a lot of folks were hyped to see Taylor Swift cheering on her man in the big game, and Usher make history during the halftime performance it was Beyoncé took the spotlight to drop not one, but two new tracks and even star in a fresh Verizon commercial.

Leading up to the Super Bowl, Verizon commercial seemed to be hinting at some type of new collab with the “Irreplaceable” queen. Sunday night, they spilled the tea that Beyoncé is indeed repping Verizon, dropping a funny commercial showcasing all her skills. From belting out tunes to rocking the saxophone and even blasting off into space, Queen Bey’s message is crystal clear: with Verizon backing her up, no matter the task she can won’t be losing service!

The Super Bowl may have been Usher’s big night, but people are thinking he got a bit upstaged by the big announcements from the Queen Bey herself! You know we had to ask the Hustlers’ their thoughts! Listen to the Lo Down with Lore’l below and tell us if you agree!

Either way! Black excellence was definitely in the building Sunday night and we think there room for everyone.

