Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch Performer KP_

Hailing from Reedville, VA, KP_ is an emerging R&B artist now making waves in the DMV scene. Her musical journey started in the church, where she honed her soulful voice. Inspired by Jazmine Sullivan, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, and Brandy, she began gracing stages at concerts, festivals, and online platforms.

In 2019, she dropped her debut single, “Crazy Over You,” and later featured in Ciscero’s “Good to Know,” with Masego and Ambriia racking up over 10 million streams. Her latest release, “Lay In,” featuring Theory is now streaming on all platforms. KP_ has garnered attention on Revolt, BET Jams, and even in Foot Lockers across the U.S.

With more music on the horizon, KP_ is committed to keeping the R&B flame burning bright. Tune in for her upcoming releases as she crafts her own narrative within the realm of music.