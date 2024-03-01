Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch Honoree Jessica Brown

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Jessica L. Brown is a nationally recognized financial aid expert. As Founder of College Gurl, President of The College Gurl Foundation, Author of How to Pay for College When You’re Broke and the children’s book College Girl’s First College Tour, Jessica educates students and families on how to make the best-informed decisions around financing a college education. Named the Financial Aid Fairy Godmother, her mission is to ensure students have access to an affordable and quality education. Additionally, she mentors and exposes Washington Metropolitan area high school students to college through her nonprofit, The College Gurl Foundation.

Jessica speaks all over the U.S. at a host of schools, universities, organizations, and news networks. Additionally, AT&T, Dark & Lovely, DC Government, Truist, The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation and many more have sponsored her efforts. She has recently been featured on Good Morning America, MSNBC, The Tamron Hall Show, BET News, FOX Business Network, Essence Magazine, and several other news outlets. Also, she is a graduate of Howard University, Strayer University, and is currently seeking her PhD in Higher Education Administration.

Moreover, Jessica is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc, 2023 AT&T CAP member, and 2023 Regional Finalist for the White House Fellowship. Her philanthropic efforts have awarded her the 2022 Loudmouth Award from Al Sharpton, 2020 Mayor Bowser DC HOPE Award, 2020 HBCU Buzz Top 30 Under 30, 2020 WHUR 96.3 McDonalds DMV Black Excellence Award, 2019 Outstanding Community Service Award of Excellence from Odyssey International, 2018 Dreamer Award from Dream4It Foundation, and 2018 Power of She Award from Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc.