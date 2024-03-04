Joyner Lucas ft. Conway The Machine “Sticks & Stones,” Sexyy Red ft. Summer Walker “I Might” & More | Daily Visuals 3.4.24

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Aside from Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine is probably the most active member of Griselda when it comes to dropping off new work and verses and this time around the Buffalo bomber links up with a fellow beast from the East for his latest offering.

In Joyner Lucas’ visuals to “Sticks & Stones,” JL and Conway The Machine take over Times Square in New York City and with their crew right behind them, the two rappers roam the area while blazing on some chronic and spitting their bars because luckily for us, weed is finally legal in New York City. Had they done this years ago police probably would’ve given them all the tickets or something.

Sexyy Red meanwhile seems like she’s ready to pop and in her Summer Walker assisted clip to “I Might,” Red texts her new man to come check her real quick while telling her old boo (Lil Scrappy?!) to hit the bricks. Our question is, who’s baby is that in this video? New dude or Scrappy’s?!

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Uncle Murda, Symba and Q Bandz, Mellow Rackz, and more.

