Mary J. Blige stepped out in New York City, looking like the fly girl she is, in a Balmain set that we can’t stop staring at.

We can’t think of a time when Mary J. Blige has taken her foot off the fashion gas, and from the looks of this outfit, she won’t be letting up anytime soon. Just when Instagram scrolling began to get mundane today, Blige popped up on our timelines in this complete designer look and gave us the excitement we sought. The Queen of R&B strutted into NBC studios sporting a black Balmain crocodile embossed blazer and matching high-waist shorts that were both adorned with bold gold buttons. The jacket had structured shoulders and fit the singer’s snatched body perfectly.

Mary J. Blige is Fly in Balmain

Styled by No IG Jeremy, the “Real Love” songstress paired her sassy regalia with a fitted black turtleneck, Sister Love gold earrings, a flawless Hermes Birkin bag, and oversized shades. Of course, her makeup was on point, and her blonde braids were swooped up into a perfect bun. The icon topped her look off with diamond rings and electric blue nails.

When it comes to style, Mary J. Blige is the standard. The artist owned the ’90s with her tomboy-chic fashions and passionate love songs. She is responsible for influencing the culture with her one-of-a-kind swag, and she will forever be revered as a pioneer in the industry. From her fabulous designer looks to the boss moves she has made and is still making, Mary J. Blige will forever be that girl.

Mary J. Blige’s Latest Look Is Giving Fly Girl Vibes And We Are Obsessed was originally published on hellobeautiful.com