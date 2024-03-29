Entertainment

Comedian T. Murph: ‘I Loves My Kids, BUT…’ Tour

Published on March 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
T. Murph

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty

You may know him from the Hulu show Woke, Saturday Night Live, or Comedy Central’s Kevin Hart: The Next Level, but this comedian is now going from the big-screen back to the big stage. Comedian T. Murph is merging his personal and professional life in a hilarious way.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

This Chicago-based powerhouse has blazed a trail of stand-up stages, and returns with his current ‘I Love My Kids, BUT…’ Tour (IAmTMurph.com).

“[My kids]  can’t feel no type of way, because what I do helps pay their bills.” -T. Murph

Catch him on tour in a city near you! Click to purchase tickets.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

WATCH FULL T. MURPH x THE MORNING HUSTLE INTERVIEW BELOW

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

[Zype id=”6606f2057028890001733833″]

Comedian T. Murph: ‘I Loves My Kids, BUT…’ Tour  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
Music

Social Media Erupts Over Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’

37 items
Music

Beyoncé, Kodak Black & Doechii Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Entertainment

Comedian T. Murph: ‘I Loves My Kids, BUT…’ Tour

Entertainment

Big Sean Rocks NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert

Entertainment

WHM Spotlight: Wanda Cooper-Jones Talks Continuing Her Son’s Legacy With The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation

5 items
Music

Country Music Collabs On Beyonce’s COWBOY CARTER Album

Music

Saddle Up, Sis! Beyoncé’s “Act 2: Cowboy Carter” Album Is Here

Entertainment

Carlos King and Crystal Renay Talk Bold & Bougie Reality Show

Close