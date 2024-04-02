Listen Live
Entertainment

My First Time: Latto Explains Why She Only Eats Wagyu Beef: “No Hamburger Helper ‘Round Here!”

Published on April 2, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Latto Celebrates Her 2 GRAMMY Nominations at Catch Steak

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

 

Around this time last year, give or take a few months, rap sensation Latto was toasting to her first-ever set of GRAMMY nominations in the categories of “Best New Artist” and “Best Melodic Rap Performance” — the latter was for a live rendition of her chart-topping hit, “Big Energy.”

With just two days before the big ceremony, she chose Catch Steak in L.A. as her preferred place to party. However, following her appearance as this week’s guest here on “My First Time,” it was clear that location wasn’t chosen by chance due to her expensive taste for Wagyu beef.

 

 

RELATED: My First Time – Pastor Mike Jr. Shares The Story Of Finding His Purpose

Now ironically enough, Latto told us as the thesis of her “MFT” story that she actually hasn’t had beef in about four years. She broke her spell last week at renowned Miami Beach eatery Papi Steak, where she ordered for the first time in almost half a decade the restaurant’s signature purebred AA8-9+ Australian Wagyu Tomahawk, which comes delivered to the table in a briefcase and costs a whopping $1,000. We’re assuming that’s before tipping, too! However, for a song-of-the-year recipient like Latto, we’re guessing Wagyu comes by the pound!

Watch Latto make her argument for Wagyu beef below in this week’s “My First Time”:

 

 

My First Time: Latto Explains Why She Only Eats Wagyu Beef: “No Hamburger Helper ‘Round Here!”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
Entertainment

My First Time: Latto Explains Why She Only Eats Wagyu Beef: “No Hamburger Helper ‘Round Here!”

16 items
Entertainment

50 Cent Replaces Chris Brown As A Dreamville Fest Headliner, Social Media Reacts

6 items
Movies

Our ‘What to Watch’ Film List Features Exciting Titles Like ‘Monkey Man,’ ‘Wish’ & ‘Night Swim’

Music

Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti “FE!N,” Maino “Forgive Me” & More | Daily Visuals 4.1.24

Entertainment

Pharrell Williams Sued By Musical Partner Chad Hugo Over Rights To “Neptunes” Name

35 items
Music

Get Ready DC Barbz! Here’s The Pink Friday 2 World Tour Set List

14 items
Music

Giddy Up, Cowboy Carter Fans Help Beyoncé Top The Spotify Charts [Fan Reactions]

Art & Design

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys Showcase Art Collection At Brooklyn Museum

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close