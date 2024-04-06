Kelly Rowland Is The Definition Of Fashion Forward At The Launch Of The Streaming App ‘Vinivia’

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

While Kelly Rowland is known as a resident fashionista who eats up the girlies and leaves no crumbs every time she steps out of the door or simply breathes, there are times when the icon still surprises us with her style choices. This past week was one of them.

Pictures of her sexy futuristic fit still have us swooning. Keep scrolling to see why.

See Kelly Rowland’s 3-D Metallic Bra That Is Soon To Start A New Trend

Attending the launch of the new streaming app Vinivia in L.A. on April 4, Kelly rocked a fashion-forward look compiled of pieces from Giuseppe Di Morabito and Ashton Michael. While each piece was a moment on its own, matched with the “Motivation” singer, they were even a bigger force together.

Kelly’s Giuseppe Di Morabito garment was an oversized suit with high-waisted wide-leg pants and a blazer. Draped across the blazer was a yummy leather trench.

Underneath Kelly’s suit was a 3-D metallic bra that will probably lead to the next trend in fashion. Reminding us all of the power of the cone bra and metallics, the multihyphenate’s bralette elevated her monochromatic look and made us gag. Kelly paired her funky fit with an even funkier bob and soft glam makeup.

Get into pictures shared by Kelly’s stylist, Wilford Lenov, below. Wilford captioned his post, saying, “Classic black suiting with an edge.”

Kelly’s fans jumped into Wilford’s comment section to praise the bombshell’s fit. “Straight-up masterpiece!! A work of art,” said one commenter. “Ate it down! ” said another.

Winnie Harlow Slays Alongside Kelly In Brown Hot Pants

Kelly was one of several celebrities spotted at the new streaming launch. Cameras also caught Winnie Harlow also slaying at the event.

With big, bold, crimped hair, the supermodel rocked mini brown shorts, a crop top, and a fur and leather coat. See her make the streets her runway below.

As we head into spring and summer, we are here for the fab examples of Black girl styles! HB, what do you think of Kelly and Winnie’s looks?

