GloRilla Reportedly Experienced A Wardrobe Malfunction During Her DUI Arrest

GloRilla isn’t having the best week. On April 16, the “F.N.F. rapper was reportedly arrested for a DUI in Gwinnett County, Georgia, according to TMZ. During her arrest, the Memphis femcee allegedly experienced an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction as her breast accidentally slipped out from beneath her attire.

According to the Suwanee Police Department, on Tuesday morning, GloRilla, real name Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was arrested for driving under the influence and consuming/ possessing an open alcoholic beverage container. She was also charged with failure to obey a traffic control device. The rapper was booked into the Gwinnett County jail and later released on a $1,956 bond, WSB-TV 2 Atlanta noted.

GloRilla’s boob slip allegedly happened during her field sobriety test.

After she was busted for executing a u-turn at a solid red traffic light at around 4 a.m., a Suwanee Police Department officer conducted a field sobriety test on GloRilla, during which the rapper displayed instability, particularly in maintaining her balance. Various tests were conducted, including the eye-follow test, walk-and-turn, one-leg balance, and walking in a straight line, with GloRilla reportedly performing poorly on most of them. Eventually, the police attempted to administer a breathalyzer test, which they claimed GloRilla refused to undergo.

Throughout the encounter, the officer alleged that GloRilla experienced a wardrobe malfunction, with her breast becoming exposed from under her clothing, necessitating the officer to notify her of the situation. She was arrested on the spot.

According to the law enforcement official who handled the incident, a strong odor of marijuana and alcohol leaked from the vehicle. Allegedly, the hip-hop star admitted to consuming alcohol that evening but refused to disclose the quantity and insisted she was capable of driving.

After GloRilla’s DUI incident made headlines, netizens reacted to the news. Some questioned why her close associates failed to call an Uber or hail a taxi once she was inebriated. Concerned individuals expressed worry for the rapper’s welfare, while a handful of jesters clamored for any potential footage of the rapper’s boob slip.

Read some of the reactions below.

We hope GloRilla is okay!

