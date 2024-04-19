HomeEntertainment

TV Hate & Real-Life Love: Ashley Silva Talks Love & Marriage DC

| 04.19.24
Dismiss
Ashley Silva

Source: Getty / Reach Media Inc.

Have you ever heard of “any publicity is good publicity”? Whether good or bad, Ashley Silva of Love & Marriage: DC surely has the viewers talking!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Although many see her as the “villain” of the show, she explains that her life outside of television is much different, from her encounters with friends to her marriage dynamics. 

“I feel like the most hated person on reality TV. It is weird because in normal everyday life I feel like I’m the exact same way and people love it…sometimes I read the comments like [man] y’all hurting my feelings,” Silva continues, “…but then I look at my bank account and I feel better.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Despite once saying that she plans to quit Love & Marriage: DC, “The King of Reality TV” Carlos King predicts her to become on of this industry’s biggest stars!

She dives into being a mom, being an entrepreneur, and building a name for herself as more than just DJ Quick Silva’s wife. Watch the full interview below!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

TV Hate & Real-Life Love: Ashley Silva Talks Love & Marriage DC  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
Lucky Daye x Problem Child
Entertainment

Lucky Daye Joins Problem Child To Drop An Exclusive Plus More

Entertainment

TV Hate & Real-Life Love: Ashley Silva Talks Love & Marriage DC

Entertainment

Raz-B Reveals The Real Reason B2K Broke Up On TV One’s Upcoming “Uncensored” Episode

Entertainment

Kanye’s Wife Sexually Assaulted, Per Report

Entertainment

50 Cent’s G-Unit Studios Finds A New Home In Shreveport, Louisiana

7 items
Entertainment

Our Favorite 2024 Coachella Festival Weekend One Moments

Entertainment

Tesla Delivery: Listener Gifted Dream Car from Morning Hustle and Key Glock

Music

Prada Him: Gunna Announces New Album ‘One Of Wun’ + Shares Official Cover Art

Close