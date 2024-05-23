Apple Music has just unveiled their 100 Best Albums of All Time List. Surprisingly the slotted The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill at number one.
Apple Music also bestowed Ms. Hill with an award in honor of the number one ranking. When Ebro Darden told her the news at the ceremony she simply responded “that’s crazy.” Later on during the event she detailed why the moment is bigger than her. “This is my award, but it’s a rich, deep narrative and involves so many people, and so much sacrifice, and so much time, and so much collective love” she said.
You can view Apple Music’s Top 100 Albums of All Time list here.
‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Tops Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums of All Time List was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
7 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology
-
Cassie Breaks Silence On Brutal Diddy Assault Video
-
Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
-
Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Jaleel White’s Wedding (And Wife!) Cause Not-So-Surprising Frenzy On Social Media