Listen Live
Music

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft. Cash Cobain “Body,” Havoc “Separated” & More | Daily Visuals 5.22.24

A Boogie With Da Hoodie and Cash Cobain get lit from the land to the sea and Havoc holds down his hometown of Queensbridge. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on May 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Album Release Party

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

A hot minute ago it felt like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was all over the place on the music scene, but as of late the Bronx rapper has been keeping a relatively low profile whenever he isn’t getting into drama overseas over some ridiculous situations.

 

Looking to get his career back on track, A Boogie returns to the rap scene with Cash Cobain in the visuals to “Body” in which the two men gather their crews and a gang of thick young women to turn up with them from the block to a yacht back to a bowling alley where pins were knocked down and booties twerked in celebration. The bowling alley is the last place you’d expect to see a bunch of bouncing booties. Just sayin.’

Keeping the scene in NY, Hip-Hop OG Havoc of Mobb Deep keeps that Infamous energy alive and in his clip to “Separated,” the QB triple-OG takes to the block with his peoples and shows ain’t nothing change as he still gets love and respect from his fellow QBC comrades.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Saweetie, GloRilla, and more.

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE FT. CASH COBAIN – “BODY”

HAVOC – “SEPARATED”

SAWEETIE – “NANI”

GLORILLA – “HIGH AF”

1TAKEJAY FT. 1TAKEQUAN – “TILL.I BUST”

KEY GLOCK – “F**K AROUND & FIND OUT”

J BLACK – “HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY TO MOM”

TINA – “SHE’S A FAN”

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft. Cash Cobain “Body,” Havoc “Separated” & More | Daily Visuals 5.22.24  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
Shenseea "Yeng Day" Album Listening 14 items
Music

Shenseea Debuts New Album “Never Gets Late Here” [Listen]

2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 8 items
Celebrity

8 Times Shenseea Showed Off Her Jamaican Curves

Entertainment

Black Girls Rock! Awards Show Returns With Host Danielle Brooks & Honorees Tracee Elliss Ross, Gina Prince-Bythewood & More

Television

Nick Cannon Teams Up With Amazon Studios To Give Men A “Safe Space & Brave Place” With New Show ‘Counsel Culture’

Entertainment

Beyoncé, Big Freedia Accused Of Stealing “Break My Soul” Lyric In New Lawsuit

Music

‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Tops Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums of All Time List

Music

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft. Cash Cobain “Body,” Havoc “Separated” & More | Daily Visuals 5.22.24

Music

Megan Thee Stallion Brings Out Cardi B At Sold Out MSG Concert

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close