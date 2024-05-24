Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Amanda Seales Keeps It 100 With RoyalTea on Career & Mental Health

| 05.24.24
Dismiss

As a multi-hyphenate entertainer, activist and certified truth teller, Amanda Seales definitely keeps it 100 on just about everything! Her outspokenness has made her tons of fans (and a few haters too, but hey, it comes with the territory). With the craziness that’s going on in the world, you can always count on Amanda to give it to us straight.

This talented sista blessed the K975 studios with her presence before hitting the stage at Goodnights Comedy Club for the latest stop in her “Unlikable” Comedy Tour. She chats with RoyalTea about her career and how she manages to protect her peace in the midst of the negative vibes the world offers. Trust us, this is a must-watch!

And, of course, to cop your tickets to check her out at Goodnights, click here. 

Amanda Seales Keeps It 100 With RoyalTea on Career & Mental Health  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
Entertainment

Amanda Seales Keeps It 100 With RoyalTea on Career & Mental Health

Shenseea "Yeng Day" Album Listening 14 items
Music

Shenseea Debuts New Album “Never Gets Late Here” [Listen]

Music

Syleena Johnson talks Age Gaps, Industry Facts, and New Single ‘Black Balloon’

2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 8 items
Celebrity

8 Times Shenseea Showed Off Her Jamaican Curves

Entertainment

Black Girls Rock! Awards Show Returns With Host Danielle Brooks & Honorees Tracee Elliss Ross, Gina Prince-Bythewood & More

Television

Nick Cannon Teams Up With Amazon Studios To Give Men A “Safe Space & Brave Place” With New Show ‘Counsel Culture’

Entertainment

Beyoncé, Big Freedia Accused Of Stealing “Break My Soul” Lyric In New Lawsuit

Music

‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Tops Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums of All Time List

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close