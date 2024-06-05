Listen Live
The-Dream Hit With Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Abuse By Former Protégé

Chanaaz Mangroe claims The-Dream, real name Terius Nash, promised to boost her career but instead subjected her to abuse.

Published on June 5, 2024

2024 Roots Picnic

The-Dream is the latest entertainer to be slammed with a lawsuit alleging several serious crimes from a former understudy who claims she was subjected to sexual abuse, battery, and more. Chanaaz Mangroe claims in her lawsuit that The-Dream promised to guide her singing career but instead used his position and power to abuse and torture her.

TMZ was able to obtain the court documents filed by Chanaaz Mangroe, which detail some of the heinous acts she was allegedly subjected to. Mangroe, who hails from the Netherlands, says in her lawsuit that The-Dream, real name Terius Nash, took it upon himself to extend her work visa in 2014 in order to help grow her career in the States.

What transpired instead, according to Mangroe, was a yearlong abusive relationship with Nash using his age and influence to control her actions.

More from TMZ:

She alleges she was locked in a dark room where The-Dream “violently” had sex with her, leaving her naked and alone “for hours on end” before returning for another encounter.

The aspiring singer goes on to claim she was “frequently strangled” by Dream during their sexual encounters … almost losing consciousness on a number of occasions.

Further, Mangroe says that Nash would record their sexual encounters and allegedly used that as leverage to keep her silent as it was assumed he could leak the footage publicly.

So far, the legal team for The-Dream has yet to respond to the allegations.

