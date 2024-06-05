Listen Live
Local

Dental Assistant Charged After Allegedly Recording Inappropriate Videos Of Women & Accessing Private Media

Published on June 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Police Siren

Source: General / Radio One

Howard County Police announced that a dental assistant at a Columbia dental office has been indicted after allegedly recording inappropriate videos of women and illegally accessing private media of patients and coworkers.

Police shared that a 16-year-old girl reported that she spotted a man recording her over the door of a dressing room at a clothing store in The Mall in Columbia in December 2023 prompting police to launch an investigation.

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!

They identified 43-year-old Delano Draine as a possible suspect.  They later seized evidence through search warrants.

After reviewing Draine’s electronic devices, detectives found several upskirt and dressing room videos of at least 11 female victims at different locations throughout Howard County and other victims throughout the region.

According to the indictment, Draine also captured the cell phone passwords of women who were both his patients and co-workers by recording them using their phones. After gaining access to the victim’s phones, Draine allegedly went through their media galleries and recorded their personal photos and videos on his phone.

Detectives said they identified all 37 women who were victims from the dental office where Draine worked. In a 68-count indictment, Draine faces peeping tom, visual surveillance, theft, and computer crime charges.  He is held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Dental Assistant Charged After Allegedly Recording Inappropriate Videos Of Women & Accessing Private Media  was originally published on 92q.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
93.9 WKYS Black Music Month
Music

Happy Black Music Month! 93.9 WKYS Is Paying Homage To Our Black Musicians! [Listen Live]

Entertainment

Tems’ ‘NPR’ Tiny Desk Performance Gave Us All The Feels

40 items
Entertainment

Black Music Month: Top 40 All-Time Black Music Artists in the Film Industry

Entertainment

Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Sister Act 2’ Celebration Is The Best Thing You’ll See Online This Week

Music

Vado ft. Dave East & D. Weathers “Chinese Spot,” A$AP Twelvyy “Bronx Zoo” & More | Daily Visuals 6.5.24

Jill Scott at Roots Picnic 2024 12 items
Entertainment

Everything You Missed At The 2024 Roots Picnic

Celebrity

Janet Jackson Serves Up Smoldering Instagram Photo On First Night Of Her ‘Together Again’ Summer Tour

10 items
Entertainment

10 Best Intergenerational Casting Choices In TV & Film From ‘Queen Charlotte’ To ‘Black Cake’

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close