Metro Completes Early Renovations At Takoma Station, Reopens Ahead of Schedule

Takoma Metro Station reopened on Friday, ahead of schedule, after being closed since early June for major construction.

The station, part of the Red Line closures from Glenmont to Fort Totten, underwent significant upgrades, including track bed reconstruction, drainage improvements, vegetation removal, new platform edge lights, communication cabling, and digital signage.

Work at other stations, including Glenmont and Wheaton, continues and is expected to finish in August as part of the Purple Line project.

source: The DMV Daily