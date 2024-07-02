Metro Completes Early Renovations At Takoma Station, Reopens Ahead of Schedule

Takoma Metro Station reopened on Friday, ahead of schedule, after being closed since early June for major construction.
Related: Metro Employees Honored For Help Delivering Baby On Orange Line Train
The station, part of the Red Line closures from Glenmont to Fort Totten, underwent significant upgrades, including track bed reconstruction, drainage improvements, vegetation removal, new platform edge lights, communication cabling, and digital signage.
Work at other stations, including Glenmont and Wheaton, continues and is expected to finish in August as part of the Purple Line project.
-
Chris Brown Found His Next Boo at His Meet N’ Greet?! Meet Nea Suzart [Photos]
-
Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum
-
All Booties Matter: Latto Reveals Online Bullying Led To BBL Surgery
-
Team Twirl Forever? Kenya Moore Will Not Return To The ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
15 Photos of Stefflon Don's Booty
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Call Me: 6 Of Music’s Famous Phone Numbers