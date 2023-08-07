Earlier this month, a passenger had an unexpected delivery on an Orange Line train. According to Metro officials, the baby boy arrived at about 1:40 p.m. on July 13. Workers who clean the trains found the woman in labor and alerted the station manager and emergency medical services.
At Thursday’s Metro board meeting, officials honored workers who helped deliver the child: rail car cleaners Thomas Adams, Latasha Bostic, and José Flores, and rail operations supervisor Mildred Wood.
Towels and personal protective equipment were gathered for the woman giving birth and those helping her. The baby was almost out by then, Bostic said. Mother and baby appeared to be fine before being taken away by a Prince George’s County ambulance.
All three workers said it was their most interesting day on the job. Flores had worked at Metro for 13 years, Bostic for 17 years, and Adams for 18 years. The last time a baby was born on the system was about a decade ago, according to news reports. A mother gave birth to her fourth child on the platform at L’Enfant Plaza.
At the time, Twitter users suggested naming the child after a Metro station, including L’Enfant, which is French for “the child.” Several people have gone into labor on Metro, but have not delivered their baby on board.
source: The DMV Daily
Metro Employees Honored For Help Delivering Baby On Orange Line Train was originally published on mymajicdc.com
