Join Radio One DC For The Walk to End Lupus Now®. 

Radio One DC Goes Purple

Radio One DC is joining thousands of people across the country for the Walk to End Lupus Now®. We hope that you will join us by either lacing up your sneakers or donating to our fundraising page, Radio One Goes Purple!

You can make a difference by donating to help us reach our personal fundraising goal and support the Foundation’s efforts to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus! A contribution can make a definite impact. Every single dollar counts!

Did you know?



Lupus is a mysterious and misunderstood autoimmune disease. It strikes without warning, affects each person differently, and has no known causes or cure.



Lupus symptoms can be severe and highly unpredictable and can damage any organ or tissue, from the skin or joints to the heart or kidneys.



While lupus can strike anyone at any time, 90% of people living with lupus are women. Women of color are at especially high risk.



Lupus is hard to diagnose, but the Lupus Foundation of America is working to make life easier and more comfortable for the estimated 1.5 million people living with lupus in the United States. Together, we can solve the cruel mystery of lupus.