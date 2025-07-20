Get Unfiltered: Is a Concert Too Much to Take Your Work Boo?

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Is a Concert Too Much to Take Your Work Boo?

Picture this: you’re at a Coldplay concert, living your best life, when the jumbotron pans to a couple who suddenly look like they’ve seen a ghost. Why? Oh, just because they’re both married… to other people! This scandalous duo wasn’t simply out on a casual date; they got caught red-handed during a full-blown affair, and the internet hasn’t stopped talking about it since.

Turns out, the man is a CEO, and the woman is an HR executive at the same company. Awkward, right? And to make matters even messier, one of her colleagues in HR knew about the whole situation. The couple thought they were being sneaky, but they underestimated the power of public curiosity. Within hours, online detectives unraveled the entire story, including their professional titles and family statuses.

Here’s the debate sparked across social media: Was a concert too bold a move for these work boos? Many argue that the high-profile setting of a concert, complete with cameras and thousands of people, was a disaster waiting to happen. Some suggest they should’ve kept their rendezvous low-key, think lunch breaks or, dare we say, the janitor’s closet.

Public opinion is clear, though: concerts are for people you’re proud to be seen with. Whether you’re testing the waters with a new bae or stepping out with your significant other, maybe save the live music for relationships that don’t require ducking when the cameras roll. Lesson learned!



