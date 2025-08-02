Straaaaaait ‘Poster Boy Deadbeat’: Erica Mena Slams Safaree Samuels’ Shenanigans At A Chris Brown Concert Amid Child Support Battle

Erica Mena has put us back in the group chat with her and Safaree after he posted a video of himself having a little too much fun for her liking at a Chris Brown concert.

The LHHATL castmates seemed to be back on talking terms when they came together to celebrate their daughter’s graduation; however, it was obviously short-lived as Mena had a lot of choice words to say about her baby daddy.

“The world’s poster boy dead beat at the Chris Brown concert shedding fake tears for yet another man,” Erica Mena wrote in her Instagram stories following Safaree’s fun night of music. “Clown ain’t you in court right now lying under oath about being broke just so you don’t have to lift a finger or a dollar for kids you don’t even see. Even your mother should be ashamed.”

A judge previously ruled that Safaree would be responsible for $4,305 in monthly child support payments for their two children, Safire and Legend, but he later asked for the amount to be lowered, citing a significant change in his income following the dissolution of their marriage in 2022.

As previously reported by BOSSIP, Mena alleged that he’d only seen their children 16 times throughout the year and regularly skipped out on birthdays and important holidays. He responded with a Youtube video in which he released footage of his children’s mother doing questionable things like scaling the wall at his home to spy on his activities, pushing him in front of their children and banging on windows.

“This deadbeat narrative is so jarring to me, it does give me a headache sometimes but I’m pretty good at brushing things off. People who know me and know my situation, they’re like, ‘Yo how long are you gonna stay quiet?’ I be sparing people,” he added. “It’s just so draining, everything about it. Her own family is going after her for child support because she doesn’t do anything to help her son. So to try to make it seem like I’m a deadbeat, like I’m not trying to be there for my kids? But it would be ncie for you to get out the way. Let me be a father.”

Regardless of her back and forth with Safaree, Mena has been living it up jet-setting around the globe this summer. The 2 Ways With Erica Mena star has popped up in Mykonos, Greece, Rome, Italy, and a few other European cities, but it seems she’s had her youngest children in tow. She is also the mother to her eldest son, King, who is 18. She also took time to hang out with her fellow former Love and Hip Hop alum, Joseline Hernandez, as they’ve both ditched the barrios of VH1 for the slums of the Zeus Network.

And if Safaree was bothered by Erica’s latest social media dragging, he didn’t show it as he posted himself smiling the very next day with the caption, “Ya couldn’t pay me to be miserable.” Chile.

