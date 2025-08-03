Joe Biden Stumbles, Then Shines in National Bar Association Speech

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Former President Joe Biden delivered a poignant and reflective speech at the National Bar Association’s 100th annual awards gala in Chicago on Thursday night. The event, which celebrates the contributions of predominantly Black lawyers and judges, saw Biden addressing critical issues while also reflecting on his own legacy and challenges.

A Night of Recognition and Reflection

As reported by the New York Post, Biden, 82, was honored with the National Bar Association’s prestigious C. Francis Stradford Award, the organization’s highest accolade. Flanked by two of his granddaughters, the former president received a standing ovation as he took the stage. Despite moments of visible frailty, including needing assistance to find his seat and stumbling over his words during the speech, Biden’s message resonated with the audience.

Addressing the Nation’s Challenges

In his 20-minute address, Biden painted a stark picture of the current political climate, accusing the Trump administration of engaging in an “existential” battle with minority communities. He emphasized the importance of unity and resilience, stating, “These are dark days, but you’re all here for the same reason I left that prestigious law firm to go to the defender’s office years ago. It’s because our future is literally on the line, and we must be unapologetic in fighting for it.”

Biden also highlighted his civil rights record, drawing a connection between his early career as a public defender and the ongoing fight for justice and equality.

Moments of Humor and Humanity

Amid the serious tone of his speech, Biden lightened the mood with a self-deprecating joke about his age. “When I was elected [in 1972], I had the dubious distinction to be elected the youngest senator in American history and the oldest president in American history. It’s hell turning 40 twice,” he quipped, eliciting laughter from the audience.

A Legacy in Transition

The gala marked one of Biden’s rare public appearances since leaving the White House in January. His decision not to seek a second term was influenced by his evident physical and mental decline, as well as his battle with advanced prostate cancer, which he revealed earlier this year.

The event also served as a platform for other prominent figures, including Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who joined Biden in addressing the audience.

A Call to Action

Biden’s speech underscored the urgency of the moment, urging the legal community to continue its advocacy for justice and equality. “In all our lives, the life of our nation, there are moments so stark that they divide all that came before from everything that followed,” he said, rallying the audience to remain steadfast in their commitment to progress.

As the evening concluded, Biden’s presence and words left a lasting impression, reminding attendees of the enduring fight for civil rights and the importance of leadership in challenging times.

Joe Biden Stumbles, Then Shines in National Bar Association Speech was originally published on myclassixatl.com