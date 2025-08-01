Tyra Banks Gets Candid on Freaky Friday: Toes, Pimples, and Fetishes Unveiled!

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Friday took a delightfully quirky turn on Get Unfiltered as Dominique the Diva turned the spotlight on the playful side of human nature. The theme? Freaky fetishes, with listeners chiming in to share peculiar preferences—and an unexpected confession from none other than supermodel, Tyra Banks.

Tyra Banks admitted she “just loves” indulging in some unconventional habits, like picking toes, popping pimples, and clipping toenails. “It’s therapeutic,” she said, sparking a wave of both curiosity and amusement. Far from the glamorous runways she once graced, this candid glimpse into her everyday eccentricities left fans nodding along (some cringing too!) and reevaluating their own quirks.

Listeners took the opportunity to share their own “freaky” habits. One caller couldn’t hold back their obsession with cleaning ears using bent hairpins. They described the euphoric feeling of “digging in deep” and declared it’s a must-try. Another brave participant eagerly revealed an infatuation with women’s feet—admitting to rubbing, kissing, but stopping short of the “toe-in-mouth” territory, which they said would be going “too far.” However, Dominique humorously teased them, saying, “You ain’t no freak unless you put them toes in your mouth!”

The show’s lively vibe, coupled with the unfiltered honesty of the callers, painted a comfortable space for everyone to laugh at their peculiarities. Dominique skillfully guided the discussion through playful banter, making it clear there’s no shame in owning your quirks.

Freaky Friday reminded listeners that it’s okay to get a little weird sometimes. Whether it’s Tyra’s love for pimple popping or a guilty pleasure for earwax cleaning videos, the episode perfectly balanced humor, relatability, and a touch of outrageousness. After all, who doesn’t have something a little unusual that makes them tick?



